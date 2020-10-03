Six persons held for real estate fraud in Chennai

They forged papers, tried to sell a site in West Mogappair

The Nolambur police on Friday arrested six persons, including three women, for allegedly attempting to sell a site to a woman by impersonating the original owner and producing forged documents at a sub-registrar’s office.

According to the police, V. Rajeshwari, 31, of West Mogappair, approached real estate broker Purushothaman, 60, of Nolambur and his associate Rajesh, 37, of Manali, for buying a plot in the city. They showed her a site and also copies of documents belonging to one Rajam.

They settled on a price of ₹48 lakh and Ms. Rajeshwari paid ₹15 lakh. The agents brought the original owner to the sub-registrar’s office in Ambattur on Thursday for registration. On verification, the staff at the sub-registrar’s office told the buyer that the documents were forged.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested six persons, including the woman who impersonated the original owner and the real estate agents.