Six persons held for murder of youth in Thirumudivakkam

March 03, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kundrathur police on Saturday arrested six suspects for allegedly murdering a youth in Thirumudivakkam, near Kundrathur.

The police said the victim was Nishanth, 23, who resided at Kambar Street in Thirumudivakkam, and drove an autorickshaw for a living. When he was outside on Wednesday night, a gang of unidentified men hacked to death and fled.

The Kundrathur police investigated the case and launched a search for the suspects. Following information that they were hiding near Mamallapuram, the police surrounded them.

The police arrested Ajit, 24, his brothers Thiyagarajan, 26, and Kaviyarasu, 22, and three others. Four of them were seen in bandages on their legs, and the police said they had hurt themselves when they fell while trying to escape on their bikes.

The police said Nishanth and Ajith had previous enmity and clashed with each other in public. The police had arrested people on both sides, but they had come out on bail recently. Ajith and his associates settled their score with Nishanth by killing him.

Chain-snatcher held

Meanwhile, the Pattabiram police arrested a suspect identified as Karthik alias ‘Mittai’ Karthik, 27, of Thiruverkadu, for allegedly snatching gold jewellery from a 40-year-old woman.

Police sources said that on Friday afternoon, C. Meena, of Bharathi Nagar, was walking on the street when Karthik came on a bike, snatched her chain, and fled. The police said he fell when he attempted to escape from the police and broke his arm.