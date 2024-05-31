Six persons held for murder of history-sheeter in Villivakkam

The police have arrested six suspects for allegedly murdering a history-sheeter last week near the Villivakkam police station.

The police identified the victim as Udayakumar, 35, of Ambedkar Nagar in the locality, who had criminal cases for offences including murder, attempt to murder, and assaults. On Sunday night, he and his three friends were consuming alcohol on a vacant land near the Villivakkam police station. Unidentified men, who came on bikes, attacked Udayakumar with knives, while his three friends fled the spot. Later, Udayakumar died at a hospital without responding to treatment.

The Villivakkam police registered a case, and after investigating, arrested S. Alexander, 30, of Villivakkam, E. Naveen Kumar, 23, of Madambakkam, and M. Nagalingam, 26, of Villivakkam, who were allegedly involved in the murder.

Further investigation revealed that Udayakumar murdered Ranjith alias ‘Double’ Ranjith in 2022. Saravanan alias ‘Aadu’ Saravanan, 24, and his associates planned to avenge Ranjith and murdered the Udayakumar. Subsequently, the police arrested Saravanan, 24, M. Rajesh, 30, of Villivakkam, and C. Surya, 23 of Red Hills on Thursday. The trio had several criminal cases pending against them.

