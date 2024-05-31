GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Six persons held for murder of history-sheeter in Villivakkam

They killed him to avenge the death of their associate in 2022

Published - May 31, 2024 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested six suspects for allegedly murdering a history-sheeter last week near the Villivakkam police station. 

The police identified the victim as Udayakumar, 35, of Ambedkar Nagar in the locality, who had criminal cases for offences including murder, attempt to murder, and assaults. On Sunday night, he and his three friends were consuming alcohol on a vacant land near the Villivakkam police station. Unidentified men, who came on bikes, attacked Udayakumar with knives, while his three friends fled the spot. Later, Udayakumar died at a hospital without responding to treatment.

The Villivakkam police registered a case, and after investigating, arrested S. Alexander, 30, of Villivakkam, E. Naveen Kumar, 23, of Madambakkam, and M. Nagalingam, 26, of Villivakkam, who were allegedly involved in the murder.

Further investigation revealed that Udayakumar murdered Ranjith alias ‘Double’ Ranjith in 2022. Saravanan alias ‘Aadu’ Saravanan, 24, and his associates planned to avenge Ranjith and murdered the Udayakumar. Subsequently, the police arrested Saravanan, 24, M. Rajesh, 30, of Villivakkam, and C. Surya, 23 of Red Hills on Thursday. The trio had several criminal cases pending against them.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.