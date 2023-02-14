ADVERTISEMENT

Six persons held for allegedly beating migrant worker to death near Thalambur

February 14, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested six residents of an apartment complex in Karanai village, near Thalambur, in connection with the death of Kshetra Mohan Barman, 43, a construction worker from West Bengal. Barman succumbed to injuries on Tuesday after being allegedly beaten up by the residents for trespassing into the complex and causing a ruckus the previous day.

Police sources said the victim was working at the construction site of a luxury villa in Thalambur for the last six months. Late on Monday, Barman, who was allegedly inebriated, scaled the compound wall and entered an apartment complex on Nehru Street, a few hundred metres away from the construction site and knocked on the doors. People noticed him and raised an alarm. When they tried to overpower him, he allegedly hurled stones and bit some of them. Barman managed to flee but was caught by security guards.

A resident alerted the police. Before the personnel arrived, a few residents tied Barman to a pole and thrashed him with iron rods and sticks. He was grievously injured on the head, shoulders and chest. The Thalambur police rescued him and admitted him to the Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu, for treatment.

However, on Tuesday morning, Barman succumbed to injuries. The police have arrested R. Anand, 32, S. Raja, 28, M. Udaya Shankar, 37, M. Vignesh, 29, S. Balamurugan, 33, and M. Ramesh, 28, all residents of the complex, in connection with the incident.

CONNECT WITH US