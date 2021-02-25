Six persons get life imprisonment for murder of advocate in Chennai

CHENNAI

25 February 2021 15:20 IST

The advocate’s wife had hired men to kill him, the prosecution said

The Principal Sessions Court in Chennai on Wednesday convicted and sentenced six persons, including a woman, to life imprisonment for the murder of an advocate in Kodamabakkam in 2016.

According to the prosecution, the deceased C. Murugan, 40, was a practising advocate in the Madras High Court and a legal consultant with a film production company. On June 5, 2016, when he went to look for a rental house at an apartment complex in Trustpuram, he was encircled by a gang of men who came on a motorcycles and hacked him to death. The gang fled the spot.

This case was investigated by the Kodambakkam police. Police arrested M. Lokeshini, wife of the victim, her associate Shanmuganathan, 40, of Puzhal and his hirelings -- Subramani alias Kolar Subbu of Kamaraj Nagar, N. Subramani, Murali of Vyasarpadi and Justin of Perambur.

Police said Murugan lived with his wife and two children at his in-laws house in Choolaimedu. He had learnt that his wife had an illicit relationship with Shanmuganathan. The couple frequently quarrelled over the issue. After a fight with his wife on a Sunday, Murugan decided to shift to another house. Lokeshini believed that her husband was a hindrance to her relationship with Shanmugam and the duo hartched a plan to eliminate him. They hired four men from Vyasarpadi to execute the plan, said the prosecution. The trial was conducted by City Police Public Prosecutor Gowri Ashokan before the Principal Sessions Court.

At the end of the trial, Principal Sessions Judge R. Selvakumar convicted the six accused including Lokeshini for murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment besides imposing fines.