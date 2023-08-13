ADVERTISEMENT

Six persons booked for assaulting school correspondent in Perambur

August 13, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Police have filed a case against six persons including a 25-year-old woman teacher for barging into a private school and assaulting the Correspondent and his wife located at Santhi Nagar in Perambur on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

The case has been filed against the woman teacher who had already filed a sexual harassment complaint against the 53-year-old Brahmanayagam, the Correspondent of the school in the Sembium All Women Police Station.

According to police sources, Y. Vijayalakshmi had joined a private school in Perambur three months ago as a Mathematics teacher. On August 8, Vijayalakshmi filed a sexual harassment complaint against the Correspondent of the school Brahmanayagam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as the sexual harassment complaint was being investigated, she along with a group of fix persons, on Saturday, entered the school and abused and threatened the correspondent and his wife Umadevi of dire consequences. Later they also assaulted Brahmanayagam in which he suffered injuries, police said.

Based on the complaint filed by Umadevi and Brahmanayagam in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police station, a case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US