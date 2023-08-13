HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six persons booked for assaulting school correspondent in Perambur

August 13, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Police have filed a case against six persons including a 25-year-old woman teacher for barging into a private school and assaulting the Correspondent and his wife located at Santhi Nagar in Perambur on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

The case has been filed against the woman teacher who had already filed a sexual harassment complaint against the 53-year-old Brahmanayagam, the Correspondent of the school in the Sembium All Women Police Station.

According to police sources, Y. Vijayalakshmi had joined a private school in Perambur three months ago as a Mathematics teacher. On August 8, Vijayalakshmi filed a sexual harassment complaint against the Correspondent of the school Brahmanayagam.

Even as the sexual harassment complaint was being investigated, she along with a group of fix persons, on Saturday, entered the school and abused and threatened the correspondent and his wife Umadevi of dire consequences. Later they also assaulted Brahmanayagam in which he suffered injuries, police said.

Based on the complaint filed by Umadevi and Brahmanayagam in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police station, a case has been registered.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.