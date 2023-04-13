Six people held for flying kites with manja threads 

April 13, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Maduravoyal police has arrested six persons for allegedly flying kites with banned manja thread.

The city police has issued orders time and again prohibiting the use, sale, manufacture, store, import and dealing with manja thread for kite flying following abandoned threads that slashed the necks of people on the road, mainly bikers.

Vasanth Raj, 28, of Padappai who is an employee of private firm was riding a bike along with his friend. A manja thread cut into his neck and hand. He escaped with minor injuries. He shot a video of his injuries and posted them on social media. Following his complaint, the police arrested M. Durai Manickam, 45, K. Balaji, 24, S. Ganesan, 43, E. Velu, 27, B. Harikrishnan, 27 and V. Murali, 31.

Police seized six kites, four threads and two spools from them.

