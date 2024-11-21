 />
Six of family sentenced to three-year imprisonment for land fraud

Published - November 21, 2024 03:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Court has convicted and sentenced six members of a family to three years of imprisonment for cheating at least three buyers of their land, measuring 36 cents at Madhavaram in Chennai.

According to the police, Govindharaj, one of the buyers of the family’s property, lodged a complaint against Duraivel, 52, and six others, alleging they had promised to sell the land and made an unregistered sale agreement. Duraivel and the others received ₹20 lakh towards the sale proceeds.

Without disclosing this, they colluded with each other and received ₹25 lakh and ₹2 lakh from two more buyers, respectively, by promising to sell the property to them.

Based on the complaint by Govindaraj, a case was registered by the Central Crime Branch. The court, after the conclusion of the trial, held the six persons, including Duraivel, guilty.

