Six of a family arrested

The city police have arrested six members of a family in Otteri for allegedly torturing and tonsuring a youth who went to apologise to them for misbehaving in an inebriated condition.

Police said Vasanth Kumar, in an inebriated condition, quarrelled with Devaraj and his family members. Vasanth Kumar accompanied by his mother and wife went to Devaraj’s house to apologise. But Devaraj and his family members abused him, tied the women up, beat them and tonsured him.

Though Vasanth Kumar remained tight lipped about the incident, the Secretariat Colony police got a tip-off. After receiving a complaint from Vasanth Kumar, police arrested Devaraj, his wife, their two sons and their two friends.