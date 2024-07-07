Six more working women hostels to be converted into ‘Thozhi’ hostels

The Tamil Nadu Working Women Hostels Corporation will be taking over six hostels run by the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.

With an outlay of ₹1 crore allocated for this project, the six hostels located in Madurai, Tiruppur, Thoothukudi, Tiruvallur, Pudukkottai and Coimbatore will be renovated with amenities such as WiFi, biometric system, security and hostel manager among others. “These six hostels will be fitted with these amenities and be opened again as Thozhi hostels,“ said an official from the social welfare department.

The government runs 21 working women hostels, set up in 1980, and 10 of them had already been converted into Thozhi hostels at nine locations — Chennai, Chengalpattu, Salem, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Villupuram, Perambalur and Thanjavur.

With over 950 beds out of the 1,140 beds in the Thozhi hostels across the State occupied, the official added that the demand had only been rising. The Thozhi hostel in Adyar was at full occupancy with registrations increasing every day. “About five-six people visit the hostel in a day to enquire about vacancies. There is lack of awareness regarding the online registration as only then can they be allotted if vacancies arise,” said the warden of the Adyar hostel.

For Maria from Thrissur, who is attending college in Chennai, the hostel has been very useful as she prioritised hygiene. “This government initiative is very useful as it encourages women to pursue opportunities while also ensuring their safety,” said Maria’s parent.

However, residents of the Thozhi hostel have stated the sudden increase in rent has made things difficult for them. “We were not given notice regarding the rise in rent. Only a PDF was shared on June 27 with the revised tariff and that it was effective from July 1. No feedback was taken,” said a resident of the Adyar hostel, who pays ₹6,500 which has now increased to ₹6,800. She also stated that no additional amenities were given such as a microwave or a kettle so the increase in rent was not justified.

Though a notice stated that the hostels completed one year and that the inflation in maintenance costs had resulted in the increase in rent, the residents stated that the move came out of the blue with no warning. “We were not prepared for the additional cost as most of us are from other districts,” said a resident of the Guduvancherry hostel.