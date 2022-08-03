Six more wetlands in T.N. get Ramsar recognition

A view of the Vedanthangal bird sanctuary. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced that six more wetlands in Tamil Nadu had become Ramsar sites.

“Extremely happy that 6 more wetlands in #TamilNadu (Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary, Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve, Vembannur Wetland Complex, Vellode, Vedanthangal & Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuaries) got the Ramsar site recognition today,” he tweeted.

‘This takes the Ramsar recognition tally of Tamil Nadu to 10. This International recognition is a matter of great pride and goes hand in hand with Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission. I congratulate TN Forest Department on this sterling achievement,” he added.

Deepak Srivastava, APCCF (Wetlands) and Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority, said the State government had sent 13 proposals for recognition as Ramsar sites. Initially, three sites - Pallikaranai marshland, Pichavaram mangrove forests and Karikili bird sanctuary, were accorded the recognition.

On Wednesday, six more wetland complexes got Ramsar recognition. As the Central government plans to have 75 Ramsar sites to celebrate the 75th year of Independence, the State government wanted to be the topper in the country. Therefore, 13 proposals were sent, he said.

Till now, Tamil Nadu had only Kodiakarai (Point Calimere) Wildlife Sanctuary. From one, T.N. now has 10 Ramsar sites.