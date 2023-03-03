Six-month-old murdered; father arrested in Guduvanchery 

March 03, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Guduvanchery police have arrested a 20-year-old man who murdered a six month-old child and buried the body.

The police said the accused Varun from Urapakkam fell in love with Vijayalakshmi, 20, of Meenambakkam. After she became pregnant, both married without informing their parents and she was living in a rented house. She was delivered of a baby boy six months ago.

When his family asked him to sever the relationship, the police said he convinced his wife that the child could be raised at his friend’s house at Perumattu Nallur for sometime. He took the child from her and allegedly strangled it to death. Then he buried the body at a burial ground.

Recently, when Ms. Vijayalakshmi went to see the house of Varun’s friend, she did not find the child there. She lodged a complaint with the police. During inquiry, the police learnt that Varun had murdered his son. He was arrested and further investigation is on.

