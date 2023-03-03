ADVERTISEMENT

Six-month-old murdered; father arrested in Guduvanchery 

March 03, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Guduvanchery police have arrested a 20-year-old man who murdered a six month-old child and buried the body.

The police said the accused Varun from Urapakkam fell in love with Vijayalakshmi, 20, of Meenambakkam. After she became pregnant, both married without informing their parents and she was living in a rented house. She was delivered of a baby boy six months ago.

When his family asked him to sever the relationship, the police said he convinced his wife that the child could be raised at his friend’s house at Perumattu Nallur for sometime. He took the child from her and allegedly strangled it to death. Then he buried the body at a burial ground.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, when Ms. Vijayalakshmi went to see the house of Varun’s friend, she did not find the child there. She lodged a complaint with the police. During inquiry, the police learnt that Varun had murdered his son. He was arrested and further investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US