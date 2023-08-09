Six-month imprisonment to a film producer in cheque bounce case 

August 09, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

A sessions court has confirmed the punishment of six months imprisonment given by a trial court to Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd.’s director J. Murali Manohar, who produced the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Kochadaiiyaan’ film in a cheque bounce case.

Mr. Manohar , had approached the complainant, Ad Bureau Advertising Pvt. Ltd., represented by Abirchand Nahar, about venturing into the post-production of the film ‘Kochadaiiyaan’. The complainant alleged the producer of the film had borrowed ₹10 crore on April 28, 2014. Mr. Manohar had agreed not to sell the rights to the film to any company without repaying the amount and promised to pay 20% of the sale commission in case the rights to the film were sold to any third party in addition to the principal amount. In December 2014, he issued a cheque for ₹5 crore towards the partial discharge of liability.

When the cheque was presented at the bank for encashing by the complainant, it was returned. Hence, the complainant firm filed a complaint with a Metropolitan Magistrate Court seeking to punish the borrower under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act. The trial court convicted Mr. Manohar and sentenced him to six months imprisonment, besides directing him to pay ₹7.7 crore in compensation. Aggrieved over this, he filed a criminal appeal challenging the trial court order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dismissing the appeal preferred by him, Additional Sessions VI Judge S. Tasneem confirmed the order of the trial court and directed the trial court to take steps to secure the appellant or accused. The Judge said Mr. Manohar’s firm should pay a cheque amount of ₹5 crore with interest at 9% per annum of ₹2.7 crore, totalling a sum of ₹7.70 crore by way of compensation to the complainant within eight weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.