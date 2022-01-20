Six-month course on mobile networks to be offered in February

CHENNAI

20 January 2022 19:11 IST

Programme will be conducted by company floated by IIT Madras

Section 8, a company floated by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, will offer a six-month weekend certification course on next generation mobile wireless networks.

Learners will get hands-on experience on 5G, software-defined networks, network function virtualisation and internet of things (IoT). The course that commences on February 12 is open to professionals, researchers, engineering students, industries and start-ups. IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation and Megan Solutions are jointly offering the course.

Candidates will learn about the architecture of next-generation mobile wireless networks, network infrastructure components, protocols and various applications of modern mobile wireless networks. Learners will be exposed to the latest status of 5G standards, deployments of 5G technology across the globe and a deep dive into 5Gi (5G standard from India).

V. Kamakoti, institute director and course coordinator of Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, “5G is not just a network that can provide entertainment at high speed but is one of the basic building blocks of Industry 4.0. This course has been launched at an apt time, wherein we anticipate employment opportunities with this skill set in large numbers in the near future.”

The deadline to apply is February 8. The course will be conducted on alternate weekends. Those interested may register and get further information at https://www.pravartak.org.in/next-generation-mobile-wireless-networks.html

Next generation mobile wireless technologies is crucial in many areas such as Smart Cities, Industry 4.0 and enhanced mobile broadband services in the country. The digital transformation across industries has spawned a need for skills in advanced mobile wireless technologies, which the course aims to address.

Academicians from renowned institutions with several years of experience in mobile wireless technology related research will teach the course.