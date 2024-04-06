Six men run over by trains in various parts of Chennai

April 06, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - CHENNAI

Two men, hailing from Bihar, died in Tiruvottiyur after they were run over by a train when they crossing a railway track on Friday. The Government Railway Police (GRP)said the two men, who had come to the station around 8.30 a.m, were walking on the track and were unaware of an approaching train. It ran them over and they died on the spot. Upon being informed, the police recovered the bodies and sent them for a post-mortem. The GRP, Korukkupet, registered a case and investigated.

On Wednesday, B. Sathish, 40, and R. Pranav, 22, were hit by an express train when they were walking on a railway track at Chrompet railway station.

At Ponneri railway station, Chandrasekar, 50, and Subramani, 47, both construction workers, were hit by the Tata Nagar Express when they were trying to cross the railway tracks to reach a platform.

