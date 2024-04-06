GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Six men run over by trains in various parts of Chennai

April 06, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two men, hailing from Bihar, died in Tiruvottiyur after they were run over by a train when they crossing a railway track on Friday. The Government Railway Police (GRP)said the two men, who had come to the station around 8.30 a.m, were walking on the track and were unaware of an approaching train. It ran them over and they died on the spot. Upon being informed, the police recovered the bodies and sent them for a post-mortem. The GRP, Korukkupet, registered a case and investigated.

On Wednesday, B. Sathish, 40, and R. Pranav, 22, were hit by an express train when they were walking on a railway track at Chrompet railway station.

At Ponneri railway station, Chandrasekar, 50, and Subramani, 47, both construction workers, were hit by the Tata Nagar Express when they were trying to cross the railway tracks to reach a platform.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.