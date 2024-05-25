ADVERTISEMENT

Six men of Hizb-ut-Tahrir arrested in Chennai

Published - May 25, 2024 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested six men who were sympathisers of international organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HUT).

Following an intelligence input, a team of police personnel from Cyber Crime Wing of Central Crime Police conducted a search and arrested an engineering graduate Hameed Hussai, his brother and father. They were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Police said that Hussain had been uploading videos on social media on Caliphate rule. In some videos he had spoken against the democratic elections process. On Saturday, based on intelligence inputs, the police launched a search in Tambaram and north Chennai and apprehended Mohammad, 35, of Kamarajapuram, Kadar Nawaz Sharif alias Javid, 35, Kamarajapuram and Ahamed Ali, Tondiarpet, all connected to the three men who were already arrested, said police sources.

