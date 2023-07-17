LPG crematoriums to come in three zones of Chennai, open cremation to end

July 17, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start work on six modern LPG-fired crematoriums in north Chennai to prevent pollution in open spaces. Work on the Moolakothalam crematorium will be completed shortly.

A senior official of the Corporation said the work on LPG crematoriums in Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram zones will begin soon. Work on two LPG crematoriums at Periya Kuppam and Kasi KoilKuppam in Tiruvottiyur zone will be taken up by the Corporation shortly.

LPG crematoriums will be built in Manali New Town and on Kamarajar Salai in Manali zone, besides at PrakshaNagar and Velammal Nagar in Madhavaram zone.

“Residents in northChennai use firewood in cremation. This causes pollution. The old village settlements have burial grounds that are still in use even after being brought under the purview of the Corporation. Some of the burial grounds will be modernised,” said an official.

Corporation officials said the crematoriums will be built on 1,000 sq. m. of land and landscaping will be done on the premises. “We will develop Miyawaki forests on burial grounds in north Chennai,” said an official.

The civic body plans to sensitise residents to the need to prevent pollution caused by open cremation. Each LPG crematorium will be constructed at a cost of ₹1.5 crore.

“We have selected one from four types of design. Cremation will be 50% faster in LPG facility. We will also save money,” said an official.

Councillors have demanded more space for burial grounds in the peripheral areas of the city. Of the 190 burial grounds in the city, many in north Chennai, which has a population of 35 lakh, continue to use firewood, causing pollution in the vicinity.

At Moolakothalam burial ground in Royapuram zone, the Corporation has completed 75% of the work. The area of the burial ground, which was originally spread over 40 acres, has now shrunk to 10 acres.

“We will do landscaping. The LPG crematorium will be ready in one month,” said an official. More than 1,000 cremations are expected to be done every year in Moolakothalam burial ground.

The LPG crematorium in Kasimedu has been one of the major facilities for cremation in north Chennai, said the official.

