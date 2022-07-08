Six killed, 10 injured as TNSTC bus rams into trailer truck near Maduranthakam

A TNSTC bus that was bound for Chidambaram rammed into a trailer truck near Maduranthakam, Chengalpet district on July 8, 2022. Six persons were killed and 10 were injured. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

July 08, 2022 11:47 IST

The TNSTC bus that was laden with passengers departed from Koyambedu to reach Chidambaram

Six passengers, including two women, were killed and 10 others were injured when the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus in which they travelled rammed into the rear side of a container truck near Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district on Friday morning.

The preliminary report said the bus was proceeding with passengers from CMBT at Koyambedu towards Chidambaram. At around 7.45 am, the bus rammed into the rear side of a truck on the roadside in Thozhupedu near Maduranthakam on the national highways of Chennai-Tiruchi. During impact, the left portion of the bus was completely ripped apart.

Police personnel reached the spot and rushed the injured persons in ambulance vans to Government Chengalpattu Hospital. Acharapakkam police took up the investigation. Traffic was affected on the national highways due to this accident.

Meanwhile, yet another accident was reported from Manjuvanchery near Padappai in Kancheepuram district. On Thursday evening, three persons including a child were killed when a concrete mixer truck collided into two cars in Manjuvanchery village located on Padappai-Oragadam road.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the deaths. In his statement, Mr. Ravi expressed shock and said he was grieved at the loss of six precious lives. “I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those died in the accident. In this hour of grief I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.” Mr. Stalin too wished a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries in the accident.

Mr. Stalin also announced a compensation of ₹1 lakh and ₹50,000 to each of those who suffered serious and minor injuries in the accident respectively.