Six killed, 10 injured as TNSTC bus rams into trailer truck near Maduranthakam

A TNSTC bus that was bound for Chidambaram rammed into a trailer truck near Maduranthakam, Chengalpet district on July 8, 2022. Six persons were killed and 10 were injured. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Six passengers, including two women, were killed and 10 others were injured when the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus in which they travelled rammed into the rear side of a container truck near Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district on Friday morning.

The preliminary report said the bus was proceeding with passengers from CMBT at Koyambedu towards Chidambaram. At around 7.45 am, the bus rammed into the rear side of a truck on the roadside in Thozhupedu near Maduranthakam on the national highways of Chennai-Tiruchi. During impact, the left portion of the bus was completely ripped apart.

Police personnel reached the spot and rushed the injured persons in ambulance vans to Government Chengalpattu Hospital. Acharapakkam police took up the investigation. Traffic was affected on the national highways due to this accident.

Meanwhile, yet another accident was reported from Manjuvanchery near Padappai in Kancheepuram district. On Thursday evening, three persons including a child were killed when a concrete mixer truck collided into two cars in Manjuvanchery village located on Padappai-Oragadam road.