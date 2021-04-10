Six including two juveniles held for murder of a youth in Nerkundram

Koyambedu Police has arrested six persons including two juveniles for allegedly murdering a 23-year-old youth in Nerkundram on Tuesday due to previous enmity.

S.Dhanamchezhian, 37, C.Selva 21 of Nerkundram, E.Prasanth, 21, R.Abinesh, 19 of Maduravoyal and two more juveniles were allegedly involved in the murder on the night of Tuesday.

Police said the victim, B Narayanan, 23 was a dropout from polytechnic. While he was walking near his house at Sakthi Nagar in Nerkundram around 11 pm on Tuesday, a seven-member gang waylaid and brutally hacked him to death. On hearing a commotion on the street, his father Brahma Devan, an auto driver, who was on the terrace of the house watched the crime. He thought that somebody else was being attacked.

After sometime, Brahma Devan came down and was shocked to find his son lying in a pool of blood. The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital and was declared brought dead. On information, Koyambedu police registered a case.

Narayanan had an ongoing enmity with a rival gang in the locality and was staying at a relative's house in Tindivanam. He came to the city on the day of polling and the gang who was watching his movement murdered him and fled the spot.

The investigation revealed that prime accused Dhanamchezhian is a history sheeter. With his associates, he committed the murder, police said. After murdering the youth, the gang committed a series of robberies in Thiruverkadu, Kundrathur, Nazarathpet, Ambattur estate and Ambattur police station limits on Tuesday.

Dhanamchezhian has seven criminal cases including attempt to murder and robberies. Another accused Selva had 10 criminal cases against him, police said.

The two juveniles were lodged in Government Home for boys while four others were lodged in Central prison after being produced in a court.