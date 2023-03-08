HamberMenu
Six, including three history-sheeters, held for murder in Chennai 

The six men were arrested on Wednesday, for the murder of a 21-year-old, also a history-sheeter, on March 5

March 08, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai police on Wednesday arrested a gang of six accused persons, including three history-sheeters, who allegedly hacked a 21-year-old history-sheeter to death, in Puzhal, due to previous enmity, last Sunday, March 5. 

The deceased was identified as P. Ritham, 21, a history-sheeter from NSK Street in Puzhal who was working at a private company. On Sunday morning, Ritham along with his friend Vijay, a Chennai Corporation contract employee, were talking near Lakshmi Amman Koil street in Puzhal, when a gang of six men on motorbikes arrived and attacked Ritham with a machete and sped away.

Ritham and Vijay, who was also injured in the attack, were rushed to a nearby hospital by passers-by. The doctors declared Ritham dead on arrival.

The Puzhal police registered a case and took up an investigation. The police then arrested Dillibabu, 25 of Puzhal, Sebastian Daniel, 20 of Mathur, S. Sarathkumar, 21 of Madhavaram, Karthik alias YouTube Karthik, 31 of Red Hills, Govindaraj alias Koli, 20 of Puzhal and Vicky alias Chopra Vicky, 29 of Puzhal. Two knives and one bike were seized from them. 

