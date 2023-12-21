GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six, including juvenile, arrested for murder of gangster in Chennai

Police said the 39-year-old victim was murdered in an act of revenge, as he had been involved in the killing of another individual

December 21, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Periamet police on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter. 

Police identified the victim as G. Premkumar, 39, who resided at Pillayar Koil Street, Walltax Road, Park Town. Premkumar had a history sheet with the Elephant Gate police station after he was arrested in a murder case. 

On the morning of December 19, Premkumar appeared at a court in Allikulam in connection with the trial. That afternoon, he along with his cousin Guru alias Naresh Kumar and his friend Vasanthakumar, went to a Tasmac shop on E.V.R. Salai, Periamet. When he came out from there, about 10 persons who came on bikes attacked him with knives. They also attacked Guru and Vasanthakumar, then fled.

Passers-by and the police rushed Premkumar to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The two others are undergoing treatment. Based on Nareshkumar’s complaint about the incident, Periamet police conducted an investigation. 

A special team of police personnel arrested S. Manoj alias Kumki, 24 of Palavakkam, R. Ajay, 20 of Mandaveli, R. Duraimurugan, 18, K. Rohit, 18 and Santhosh, 18  of K.K. Nagar. A 16-year-old juvenile was also nabbed in connection with the case. A motorcycle and five knives were seized from them. 

Police said that in 2013, an individual, Settu alias Karthik and his associates had murdered Premkumar’s brother Ranjith in Pulianthope. In revenge, Premkumar, along with his associates had murdered Settu in the Basin Bridge area in 2022. Premkumar’s murder was plotted by Settu’s cousin, Sivasankar, along with his associates, police said.

