Six houses collapse in Chennai due to sea erosion

As many as six houses have collapsed due to sea erosion in Chennai over the past one week.

ADVERTISEMENT

V.Vinodhini was the latest victim as her house in Srinivasapuram collapsed three days ago. According to residents of Srinivasapuram, the tide has increased in the last 10 days. Vinodhini and other families moved their things at the first sign of damage.

After that it was only a matter of time before the sea destroyed their houses. “From 10 p.m. to 2.30 a.m. it is frightening to even sleep. The waves lash our houses, and we just pray that the sea doesn’t enter,” said S. Banu, a resident. Ms. Banu recalls how in 2016 many more houses like hers were destroyed due to sea erosion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had just built our brick house through loans and had really put our soul into it. But in a matter of months, the sea entered our house. A couple of other houses in front of us were also destroyed. Then we decided just a hut would do,” she said. Banu has put up sandbags, bricks and other items in an effort to stop the sea from destroying her house.

“We are fishermen. We know only this job and have been doing this for ages. The sea was never this close. When it is high tide, the waves are at our doorstep. This was how it was for several years, but we weren’t scared for our lives until the houses collapsed,” said Ramya Rajeshkumar, whose house was washed away last week.

S. Ragini and her family, including two children, have moved their belongings to the road. “When our front area collapsed, we knew our house was next. We just finished building our brick house by taking loans. We haven’t slept in three days, scared that the house might fall on us. The children haven’t gone to school because we were busy with moving and there was no time to prepare for exams,” she said.

Stating that not a single person from the government has visited them, Ms. Vinodhini said, “When its election time, they’ll camp out here with over 15 visits in a week, but after getting elected they don’t visit us even once when we need them.”

MLA of Mylapore Dha. Velu said an inspection was under way by the assistant engineer. “We are awaiting the report. This happens every monsoon. It’s not new. We are looking into the issue and will take measures,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.