Six held for selling ganja in Kotivakkam and Royapuram
The city police on Tuesday arrested six ganja peddlers and seized over 20 kg of contraband from them.
Following a tip-off, a special team of police personnel, led by the Thoraipakkam inspector, intercepted four persons at Ilango Nagar, Kottivakkam, and upon investigation, the police found that they were selling ganja.
The police arrested Surya alias ‘Mandai’ Surya, 21, of Kottivakkam, G. Ranjith, 20, of Thoraipakkam and two others, and seized 20.5 kg of ganja and a bike from them.
Meanwhile, the Royapuram police arrested R. Mohan, 21, and P. Vinodh, 32, of Vysarapadi, for selling ganja near a park.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.