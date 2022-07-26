Six held for selling ganja in Kotivakkam and Royapuram

The city police on Tuesday arrested six ganja peddlers and seized over 20 kg of contraband from them.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police personnel, led by the Thoraipakkam inspector, intercepted four persons at Ilango Nagar, Kottivakkam, and upon investigation, the police found that they were selling ganja.

The police arrested Surya alias ‘Mandai’ Surya, 21, of Kottivakkam, G. Ranjith, 20, of Thoraipakkam and two others, and seized 20.5 kg of ganja and a bike from them.

Meanwhile, the Royapuram police arrested R. Mohan, 21, and P. Vinodh, 32, of Vysarapadi, for selling ganja near a park.