ADVERTISEMENT

Six held for selling banned e-cigarettes in Burma Bazaar, Anna Nagar

March 11, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The shopkeepers had sourced the products from Chinese and Malaysian manufacturing units

The Hindu Bureau

The e-cigarettes that were seized by the police. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The police on Saturday and Sunday conducted searches at shops in Burma Bazaar and Anna Nagar and seized electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes). They also arrested six persons.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Flower Bazaar, Shreya Gupta said the Centre had banned e-cigarettes and possessing these and other similar devices was a violation under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarette Act. “We had received information that some youngsters were using ‘vapes’, another name for e-cigarettes. So, we conducted a drive to curb the sale of the banned products. Most people are not aware of the ban, and our drive was meant to spread awareness about it,” she said.

A special team, led by Assistant Commissioner Srikant, conducted the searches in Anna Nagar and Burma Bazaar. They arrested two persons in Anna Nagar and four in Burma Bazaar for the alleged possession and sale of e-cigarettes. A total of 1,312 foreign-made e-cigarettes were seized from the six persons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The shopkeepers sourced the gadgets from Chinese and Malaysian manufacturing units, and they retailed for ₹2,500-₹3,000 per piece, the officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US