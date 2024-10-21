ADVERTISEMENT

Six held for possession of narcotic drugs 

Published - October 21, 2024 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested six persons who were allegedly in possession of illegal narcotic substances in three different places. 

Following a tip-off on drug peddling, the Ayanavaram police arrested three suspects near the bus stand who have been identified as V. Arun Lakmanan, 19, of Pudupet, G. Balaganesan, 20, and V. Ranjith, 27, of K.K Nagar. They were allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other illegal substances. 

In another case, the Arumbakkam police arrested K. Deepak, 31, and his wife D. Dolly Mehta, 27, of Madhavaram, besides seizing eight grams of illegal substance and four mobile phones near Thiruveedhiamman Koil Street. Further, V.Muthukumar, 25, of Vyasarpadi was arrested for allegedly carrying 1.37gm of methamphetamine. They were remanded to judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US