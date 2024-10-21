GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six held for possession of narcotic drugs 

Published - October 21, 2024 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested six persons who were allegedly in possession of illegal narcotic substances in three different places. 

Following a tip-off on drug peddling, the Ayanavaram police arrested three suspects near the bus stand who have been identified as V. Arun Lakmanan, 19, of Pudupet, G. Balaganesan, 20, and V. Ranjith, 27, of K.K Nagar. They were allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other illegal substances. 

In another case, the Arumbakkam police arrested K. Deepak, 31, and his wife D. Dolly Mehta, 27, of Madhavaram, besides seizing eight grams of illegal substance and four mobile phones near Thiruveedhiamman Koil Street. Further, V.Muthukumar, 25, of Vyasarpadi was arrested for allegedly carrying 1.37gm of methamphetamine. They were remanded to judicial custody.

