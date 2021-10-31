Six held for possessing weapons, bombs

CHENNAI

31 October 2021 01:05 IST

The city police on Saturday arrested six persons with country-made bombs and weapons as they were planning to kill a rival in Vyasarpadi.

Following a tip-off on the movement of criminals, a team of police personnel from Red Hills Station was on surveillance duty near Konimedu junction from Friday night and intercepted some people on motorcycles. On searching their vehicles, police recovered country made bombs, a pistol, bullets and knives. They were brought to the police station for an inquiry.

The accused were identified as Sethu alias Sethupathi, 32, Vijay alias Thalapathy Vijay, 26, of Red Hills, Vignesh alias Vicky, 24 of Kancheepuram and three others.

Three of them had kidnapped Rajesh a fortnight ago and robbed him of ₹20,000 before allowing him to go. With the money, they prepared country-made bombs. Then they accompanied other friends who were preparing to murder Muthusaravanan who was expected to pay a visit to Vyasarpadi to observe the death anniversary of Palani, a rowdy.

Police produced them before a court and lodged in a prison.