Chennai

Six held for peddling ganja

Sivaraman R 10065August 02, 2022 00:42 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 00:42 IST

Peravallur Police on Monday arrested three men, including two from Odisha, who were allegedly in possession of ganja meant for sale.

A special team of police from Peravallur intercepted the trio, who were moving in a suspicious manner near Loco Railway Bridge, in the early hours of Monday. The police recovered 20.4 kg ganja and four mobile phones from them. The accused were identified as Arjundoss, 35, of Mannurpet; and Kishore Bir, 35, and Mandol Bir from Odisha.

Meanwhile, Taramani Police apprehended three persons, including a juvenile from Tripura, for allegedly smuggling ganja and supplying it to youth. Police recovered five kg of ganja from them. The accused have been identified as Abu Jaffar, 28, and Akthar Mia, 23.

