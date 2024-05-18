Six held for murdering youth in Saidapet

The Greater Chennai City Police has arrested six suspects who allegedly killed a 25-year-old youth due to previous enmity.

Police said the deceased was identified as S. Gowtham of CIT Nagar East, Nandanam, who was a history sheeter and was living with his girlfriend Priya. On Wednesday night when he was at home, six persons, including Rajkiran, Priya’s first husband, barged into the house and assaulted him. They left the spot after leaving him dead. Saidapet Police registered a case based on a complaint from Priya and began the investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Priya and Gowtham had attempted to murder Rajkiran a few months ago. In retaliation, Rajkiran and his accomplices murdered Gowtham. On the same day of occurrence, police arrested three accomplices of Rajkiran and subsequently arrested him and two others who were absconding. Police said six suspects were arrested and they were remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.