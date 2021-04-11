Six, including two juveniles, held for murder of youth in Nerkundram

Personnel from the Koyambedu police station arrested six persons, including two juveniles, for allegedly murdering a 23-year-old youth in Nerkundram on Tuesday.

S. Dhanamchezhian, 37, C. Selva, 21, of Nerkundram, E. Prasanth, 21, R. Abinesh, 19, of Maduravoyal and two more juveniles were allegedly involved in the murder.

The police said the victim B. Narayanan was walking near his house at Sakthi Nagar around 11 p.m. on Tuesday when a seven-member gang waylaid and hacked him to death.

After sometime, his father Brahma Devan noticed his son lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. On information, the police registered a case.

Narayanan had an ongoing feud with a rival gang in the locality and was staying at a relative’s house in Tindivanam. He came to the city on the day of polling and the gang, who was observing his movements, murdered him. The investigation revealed that the prime accused was Dhanamchezhian, a history-sheeter. With his associates, he committed the murder and a series of robberies in Thiruverkadu, Kundrathur, Nazarathpet and Ambattur on Tuesday.

Dhanamchezhian has seven criminal cases, including an attempt to murder and several robberies. Another accused Selva has 10 criminal cases against him, the police said. The two juveniles were lodged in a government home while four others were lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison after being produced in a court.