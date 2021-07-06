Six held for murder of Chennai Corporation contract staff

CHENNAI

Personnel from the Semmanchery police station on Monday apprehended six persons, including two juveniles, in connection with the murder of one Velu, 48, who worked as a contract staff for the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Police said the main accused Settu alias Balaji, 18, hatched a plan to kill Velu since he suspected that the latter’s son-in-law Suresh had played a part in the murder of his elder brother, Karuppa alias Vadivazhagan, last month.

“Settu and five of his accomplices hacked Velu to death while he was asleep outside his house at Tsunami Quarters in Semmanchery,” a police officer said.

The suspects were identified using CCTV camera footage, and they were arrested in Chengalpattu. The other accused were identified as Charles, Sanjay and Dinesh, and two juveniles.