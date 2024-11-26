ADVERTISEMENT

Six held for minor’s death detained under Goondas Act

Published - November 26, 2024 12:17 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai City police on Monday detained six persons, who were earlier arrested in connection with the murder of a minor girl, under the Goondas Act. The 15-year-old girl, hailing from Thanjavur, had been employed as a helper at a house in an apartment complex in Aminjikarai to take care of the six-year-old child of Nivetha, 30, and Mohammad Nishath, 36, since December 2023. The girl was found dead in a bathroom in the house. Investigation by the police revealed that the arrested persons had been physically torturing the minor for three months before her death.

Besides the couple, four persons, including their friends Lokesh, 26, and his wife Jayasakthi, 24, were arrested in connection with the incident. They were booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, besides the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

