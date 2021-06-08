Six held for cutting cake using machete in Kannagi Nagar

CHENNAI

The police on Tuesday arrested six youth for allegedly cutting a cake using a machete in Kannagi Nagar.

Recently, the group celebrated the birthday of one Sunil in a residential apartment in Kannagi Nagar. A video of the celebration went viral on social media and mobile messaging networks and Yageshwaran, a resident of the same area, lodged a complaint in this regard.

Following this, the police traced Sunil, 19, a resident of Kannagi Nagar. His friends had ordered a cake and had made him cut it with a machete.

The police said since they played loud music during the celebration, they were booked for creating public nuisance.

A video of the celebration was shared with the City Police Commissioner’s Office on WhatsApp. So far, the police have arrested Sunil and five of his friends. History-sheeter Binu was also arrested a couple of years ago for celebrating his birthday by cutting the cake with a machete.