Chennai

Six held for cutting cake using machete in Kannagi Nagar

The police on Tuesday arrested six youth for allegedly cutting a cake using a machete in Kannagi Nagar.

Recently, the group celebrated the birthday of one Sunil in a residential apartment in Kannagi Nagar. A video of the celebration went viral on social media and mobile messaging networks and Yageshwaran, a resident of the same area, lodged a complaint in this regard.

Following this, the police traced Sunil, 19, a resident of Kannagi Nagar. His friends had ordered a cake and had made him cut it with a machete.

The police said since they played loud music during the celebration, they were booked for creating public nuisance.

A video of the celebration was shared with the City Police Commissioner’s Office on WhatsApp. So far, the police have arrested Sunil and five of his friends. History-sheeter Binu was also arrested a couple of years ago for celebrating his birthday by cutting the cake with a machete.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2021 11:09:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/six-held-for-cutting-cake-using-machete-in-kannagi-nagar/article34764453.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY