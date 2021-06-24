Six held for burgling businessman’s house in Kolathur

CHENNAI

They trespassed into the house and stole ₹51,000 after gagging his minor daughter.

Personnel from the Rajamangalam police station on Thursday arrested a gang of six accused, who trespassed into the house of a businessman and stole ₹51,000 after gagging his minor daughter.

According to the police, on June 19, the businessman Krishnan, a resident of Senthil Nagar, Kolathur, had gone out with his son on an errand. His younger daughter was alone on the first floor of house while his wife and elder daughter were on the second floor. At 7 p.m., a gang of unidentified men entered the first floor of the house and gagged the girl. Brandishing a knife at her, they snatched the keys of the steel bureau and took ₹51,000 cash before fleeing.

On a complaint from Mr. Krishnan, the police formed a special team and arrested six accused, including Sham Prakash, 23, of Villivakkam, and B. Vijayakumar, 26, of Ambattur. A car, three bikes, ₹51,000 cash and knives were seized from them.

The police said Mr. Krishnan had delayed the repayment of an advance he received from Kannichamy, who ran a shop at the former’s premises. Both had quarrelled over this and Sham Prakash, a friend of Kannichamy, engaged his men and committed the burglary.