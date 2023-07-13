Six held for attempted assault on PMK functionary’s son in Old Washermenpet

July 13, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tondiarpet police on Wednesday arrested six persons in connection with an attempt to attack the son of a PMK functionary and hurling petrol bombs near his house in Old Washermenpet.

The police said S. Nishal, 20, was a resident of Old Washermenpet. His father Sathyanarayanan is the North Chennai PMK District Secretary. On Monday, Mr. Nishal went to fill fuel in his bike at Kasimedu. Suddenly, six unidentified men, who came on three motorbikes, attempted to attack him. However, Mr. Nishal escaped with minor injuries and informed his father about the incident. Later, the same gang allegedly hurled a petrol bomb near his house in Old Washermenpet.

The Tondiarpet police on Thursday arrested Harish and his five associates. The police said the incident was purely due to previous enmity that arose while they were organising the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival last year.

