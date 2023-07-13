ADVERTISEMENT

Six held for attempted assault on PMK functionary’s son in Old Washermenpet

July 13, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police said the incident was purely due to previous enmity that arose while they were organising the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival last year

The Hindu Bureau

The Tondiarpet police on Wednesday arrested six persons in connection with an attempt to attack the son of a PMK functionary and hurling petrol bombs near his house in Old Washermenpet.

The police said S. Nishal, 20, was a resident of Old Washermenpet. His father Sathyanarayanan is the North Chennai PMK District Secretary. On Monday, Mr. Nishal went to fill fuel in his bike at Kasimedu. Suddenly, six unidentified men, who came on three motorbikes, attempted to attack him. However, Mr. Nishal escaped with minor injuries and informed his father about the incident. Later, the same gang allegedly hurled a petrol bomb near his house in Old Washermenpet.

The Tondiarpet police on Thursday arrested Harish and his five associates. The police said the incident was purely due to previous enmity that arose while they were organising the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US