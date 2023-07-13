HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six held for attempted assault on PMK functionary’s son in Old Washermenpet

The police said the incident was purely due to previous enmity that arose while they were organising the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival last year

July 13, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tondiarpet police on Wednesday arrested six persons in connection with an attempt to attack the son of a PMK functionary and hurling petrol bombs near his house in Old Washermenpet.

The police said S. Nishal, 20, was a resident of Old Washermenpet. His father Sathyanarayanan is the North Chennai PMK District Secretary. On Monday, Mr. Nishal went to fill fuel in his bike at Kasimedu. Suddenly, six unidentified men, who came on three motorbikes, attempted to attack him. However, Mr. Nishal escaped with minor injuries and informed his father about the incident. Later, the same gang allegedly hurled a petrol bomb near his house in Old Washermenpet.

The Tondiarpet police on Thursday arrested Harish and his five associates. The police said the incident was purely due to previous enmity that arose while they were organising the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival last year.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.