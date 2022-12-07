  1. EPaper
Six devotees crushed to death as their mini-truck gets caught between two heavy trucks, near Chennai

Police said the incident occurred when the mini-truck first hit a heavy truck in front of it, and then was hit from the rear by another truck early on Wednesday; five person who were injured have been hospitalised

December 07, 2022 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The mini truck the devotees were travelling in was wrecked in the collisions

The mini truck the devotees were travelling in was wrecked in the collisions | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Six persons, travelling in a mini-truck, were killed in an accident on GST Road near Madurantakam, early on Wednesday. Five others who were seriously injured, have been admitted to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The Madruntakam Police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the Chengalpattu District Police said that as per the initial investigation, more than 15 devotees belonging to Pozhichalur were returning after visiting a temple near Madurantakam early on Wednesday morning. The mini-truck they were in, which was proceeding towards Janakipuram on GST Road, suddenly lost control and hit a heavy truck in front of it. Even before the occupants could get out of the vehicle, a speeding truck from the rear hit the mini-truck, damaging it completely. In the collision, six persons were killed on the spot and five persons seriously injured.

The Madurantakam Police rushed to the spot and sent the six bodies to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital for post-mortems and also admitted the five injured to the hospital. 

The police have identified the victims, belonging to Gnanambigai Street in Pozhichalur, as Chandrasekar (70), Sekar (55), Elumalai (65), Sasikumar (35), Gokul (33) and Damodaran (28). 

The five persons who were seriously injured have been identified as Ramamurthy, Satishkumar, Ravi, Sekar and Ayyanaar, police said.

