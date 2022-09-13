Six decades later, Stanley’s 1960 batch still going strong

The octogenarian doctors are holding their annual reunion after a 2-year hiatus

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 13, 2022 21:27 IST

A group of doctors who did their MBBS at Stanley Medical College in 1960 have not just managed to stay in touch but have also ensured that they organise regular reunions. While the COVID-19 pandemic meant that they could not have a reunion during the last two years, the doctors are coming together on September 14 and 15 with their families for a reunion.

“We share a friendship that has spanned over six decades and are thrilled to be meeting up again after a gap of two years. For the last twenty years, we held annual reunions until the pandemic happened,” said C. Thangadorai, consultant pediatrician and family physician.

Over the next two days, Dr. Thangadorai said around 25 of them with their families were getting together at a resort on East Coast Road. “Apart from catching up with what has happened over the last two years, we also have a cultural programme that some of our family members will be putting on and a doctor based in the United Kingdom will speak on the topic, ‘Healthy Mind for a Healthy Living’,” he said.

Dr. Thangadorai added that all his batchmates, who were between the ages of 80 and 86, looked forward to these reunions, and it left them rejuvenated.

