Six-day south zone inter-university badminton tournament for men inaugurated at VIT 

December 19, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Youth should have role models who will inspire and lead them on the right path to success in life, said J. Meghanatha Reddy, Chief Executive Officer/Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

Inaugurating the six-day South Zone Inter-University Badminton Tournament for Men at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy said youth must seek inspiration from their family members or sportspersons. They must develop their own style that would set them apart from others. Sports offers a lot of role models and life lessons.

Quoting American statesman and writer Benjamin Franklin, the SDAT Member Secretary said energy, passion, and persistence would make a person a champion. “Persistence is important because not every day could be yours, not every game could be yours. You lose some and win some. Be passionate about what you are doing and be persistent,” he said.

G. V. Selvam, vice-president, VIT, spoke about the importance of maintaining health. Noting that the Tamil Nadu government has embarked on a project to establish a global sports city in Chennai, he said it would help motivate students and provide them opportunities, especially those in government schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 118 teams from universities in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana are participating in the tournament from December 19. The top four teams from this tournament will participate in the All India Inter University Badminton tournament to be held at Indore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.