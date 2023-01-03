Six crore commuters took Chennai Metro in 2022

January 03, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST

In the year that passed, Chennai Metro Rail had 6.09 crore commuters taking a ride to various destinations across the city and 64.5 lakh commuters travelled in the last month of the year — December.

The mass rapid system saw 25.19 lakh passengers in January 2022 and by the end of the year, Chennai Metro Rail’s ridership recorded a near 156 percentage increase, according to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

There was a sharp spike in March 2022 when the system carried 13 lakh more passengers, and registered a 40% rise in ridership. “It was in that month we had introduced last mile connectivity options, like bike taxi service. We began to roll out schemes like gift vouchers for passengers who took maximum number of trips in a month or recharged for a specific amount and did it to persuade more people to buy smartcards and take their travel,” an official said.

After that, there has been a systematic growth in the number of passengers travelling by Chennai Metro Rail owing to numerous reasons, including the important move when MTC mini buses started shuttling from stations to neighbouring locations, he noted.

In December, with an average of about 18,000 to 20,000 passengers a day, Chennai Central Metro Rail station recorded the maximum number of travellers. Thirumangalam and Chennai airport stood second as nearly 10,000 to 11,000 passengers used these two stations respectively, officials said.

Despite the increase in ridership, Chennai Metro Rail is yet to achieve the ridership that was projected in its detailed project report. While nearly 7 lakh persons were expected to travel by this system on an average daily, only a little over 2 lakh persons used the system in December.