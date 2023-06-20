Six-coach trains for Chennai Metro’s phase I network soon

June 20, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

In three years, Chennai Metro Rail is likely bring in 28 six-coach trains in the 54 km phase I and phase I extension network to meet future demand and operate more trains with better frequency, ease congestion in peak hours and also create a host of additional facilities whose total cost would nearly be ₹2,800 crore.

Recently, a study was carried out by a consultant for Chennai Metro Rail which was done to analyse the need to have additional six-coach trains and ways to improve frequency.

This is because in the last one year, between January and December 2022, Chennai Metro Rail had a 156% increase in the number of passengers. It went up from 25.2 lakh passengers to 64.1 lakh passengers, according to the study. The trains carry about 2.5 lakh passengers a day in the weekdays during the 19-hour operation, but with heavy crowds during the peak hours alone. While a total of 52 trains are available at present for the phase I operations, 45 have been pressed into passenger services and rest remain as back up. Only if additional trains are available, can frequency be increased and congestion decreased during peak hours.

The study indicates that by the time phase II operations take off, it will be tough to manage with the existing frequency and with time, it will result in overcrowding, causing difficulty for commuters in some stretches and can “affect the potential rise in patronage”. As a result, if six-coach trains are ordered, they can be used during the peak hours and the four-coach trains can be put into operations in off-peak hours, the study says.

But if these additional trains are to be bought, then several key facilities need to be built -- expanding the depot with more stabling lines for housing more trains, augmenting platform screen doors (protective barriers present in the underground stations), extending the length of platform of some stations like Sir Theagaraya College and Tondiarpet and providing passenger information systems and passenger announcement systems and signages.

Nearly 15 such stabling lines will have to be built to accommodate 28 to 30 six-coach trains. Also, some test track lines, heavy washing line, automatic train wash plant and other such facilities may have to be created.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited, a high-level committee of the State government has to approve this project and then it will be forwarded to the Department of Economic Affairs to seek funding. “An international bank has informally agreed, but we need to begin the official process. By the time we get the clearances, float the tender for this project and the trains are delivered, it is likely to take about three years,” an official said.

The study had experts doing field level survey of traffic volume in 10 locations, traffic pattern of public and private transport and the mode of transport in which the passenger trips are high.