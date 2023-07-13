Six Chennai Corporation officials get trained by IIMs in project management

July 13, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - CHENNAI

Six Chennai Corporation officials across departments have been selected to attend training programmes to improve the civic body’s handling of infrastructure projects, with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI).

S Rajendiran, chief engineer (general), C.A Balamurali, superintending engineer-electrical and A.S. Murugan, zonal officer - Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, are currently attending the Contemporary Project Management training program at IIM Shillong that will end on Friday (July 14) and T. Saravanabavanantham, superintending engineer- bus route roads, N. Thirumurugan and M. Victorgnanaraj, executive engineers, stormwater drains will begin their Project Management training in IIM Lucknow on July 24.

The training programs aims to train officials to use the latest developments in technology to efficiently oversee and carry out projects. Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation J. Radhakrishnan said that these programs will add to the existing qualifications and experiences of the officials.

“We have been given an introduction to AI and its scope, cost and effect on projects. Each contractor we employ works in a different style when doing the same job which affects the time taken to complete the project. In using AI, we can map this progress and determine how best to proceed to achieve completion in a timely manner,” says Mr. Rajendiran.

Some of the subjects covered during the program at Shillong included case studies, project appraisal and evaluation, leveraging technology and using project management dashboards. “Expectations are high when AI is involved and the idea that it can be used in civic projects is exciting because it can tell us the viability of a project and helps us use our resources in the best possible way,” says the chief engineer.

Officials will learn about the benefits of AI such as better selection and prioritization, faster project definition, planning and reporting, advanced software and learn how to use virtual assistants (ChatGPT).

