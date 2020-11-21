Six BDS seats vacant under govt. school quota

Counselling under the 7.5% reservation for government school students ended on Friday with six seats remaining vacant in self-financing dental colleges.
Selection Secretary G. Selvarajan said these seats would be filled in the second phase.
Meanwhile, counselling for candidates seeking admission under Persons with Disability quota will be held on Saturday. The Directorate of Medical Education has uploaded the list of 44 candidates who had been called for verification of their certificates two days ago.
It has also uploaded the list of 51 candidates under the sports quota category.
For the general category, counselling will be held from November 23 and continue till December 4. There will be no counselling on Sunday.
