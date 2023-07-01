Six arrested on charge of murdering an autorickshaw driver in Guindy

July 01, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Guindy police on Saturday arrested six persons, who allegedly hacked an autorickshaw driver to death because of previous enmity.

The police said the victim, Dinesh, 24, of Nehru Nagar, Velachery, was walking on Cart Track Road, Maduvinkarai, on Friday night when a gang of six attacked him with knives. Dinesh ran into a shop to take cover, but two of the assailants chased him and hacked him to death. The two persons were caught inside as members of the public quickly downed the shutters of the shop. However, the other members of the gang fled the spot, the police said.

The police nabbed the two and recovered the body of Dinesh and sent it to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

On the orders of Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, two special teams were formed which apprehended six persons, including Manikandan and Uday.

