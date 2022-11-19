Ten arrested in the murder of Madambakkam panchayat president

November 19, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have cracked the murder of Madambakkam panchayat president Venkatesan with the arrest of ten persons on Saturday. A search has been launched for four more persons.

S. Venkatesan, 48, panchayat president of Madambakkam, was on Thursday murdered while he was talking with two ward members near a private hospital in Raghavendra Nagar, Mambakkam.

Based on a complaint given by Sathyanarayanan, 52, a ward member, Manimangalam police took up investigation. Four special teams were formed to trace the accused.

Initially, the police nabbed six of the gang who tried to escape on seeing the team and subsequently arrested four others.

The police said the arrested admitted that they murdered Venkatesan to avenge the killing of brothers of their gang leader Mohammed Yakob, 35. The police seized knives, a two-wheeler and blood-stained clothes.

